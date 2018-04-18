Alongside vodka and large furry hats, Tetris has to be one of Russia’s most famous exports.

But just in case the classic 1980s computer game wasn’t quite Soviet enough for you, Lithuanian designer Lukas Valiauga has launched a new mobile version that transforms Tetris’ iconic blocks into socialist-era apartment buildings.

“These tower blocks usually mark failed social programmes, with clumsily planned neighbourhoods — like they were made in a failed building block game”, says Valiauga on his website. “On that note, you are all invited to build and demolish [a few blocks] for your own pleasure.”

Tower Block Game can be downloaded on Android using the Google Play store.

To see more of Valiauga’s work, visit his website by clicking here.