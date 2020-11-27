The real-life Queen’s Gambit: how Georgia’s Nona Gaprindashvili conquered the chess world

Gaprindashvili was born in the Georgian city of Zugdidi, a stone’s throw away from the Black Sea coast, in 1941. She grew up with her parents, four older brothers, and a younger brother. “We were a very active family,” she describes. “We played everything from football to volleyball and table tennis to billiards.” Tournaments held in their small family garden would attract the entire neighbourhood, she said.

From a young age, Gaprindashvili was not afraid to set her sights on winning. And, of all the games she played, chess gripped her the most. Learning from her older brothers, she was intent on beating her siblings, as well as all of the other boys in the neighbourhood. “I was, and I still am, very competitive. This [drive] is what has helped me most in chess.”

In 1954, at the age of 12, she found herself competing for the Zugdidi city team at the Georgian National Championships, hosted in the seaside town of Batumi — despite not applying to take part. When the all-male Zugdidi team heard about a girl in town who was a skilled chess player, they invited her to play in place of her brother, “who was prepping for university and had no time to compete.”